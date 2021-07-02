A gate is seen at the Bagram air station in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the armies of the planet united behind America and Bagram air station, barely an hour’s drive from the Afghan capital Kabul, was chosen because the epicenter of Operation Enduring Freedom because the assault on the Taliban rulers were dubbed. It’s now nearly 20 years later and therefore the last US soldier is soon to depart the bottom.

After nearly 20 years, the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and seek out the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two U.S. officials said Friday.

The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and soldiers in its entirety, they said on condition they not be identified because they weren’t authorized to release the knowledge to the media.

One of the officials also said the U.S. top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S. Miller, “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to guard the forces.”

The withdrawal from Bagram Airfield is that the clearest indication that the last of the two,500-3,500 U.S. troops have left Afghanistan or are nearing a departure, months before President Joe Biden’s promise that they might be gone Sept. 11.

It was clear soon after the mid-April announcement that the U.S. was ending its “forever war,” that the departure of U.S. soldiers and their estimated 7,000 NATO allies would be nearer to Independence Day when America celebrates its Independence Day.