US drone strike kills al Qaeda chief Zawahiri in Afghanistan

The US led a “fruitful” counterterrorism activity against a “huge” al Qaeda pioneer Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan over the course of the end of the week, a senior organization official said.

President Biden on Monday night at 7:30pm ET is supposed to address the country from the White House on the activity.

“Throughout the end of the week, the United States directed a counterterrorism activity against a huge al Qaeda focus in Afghanistan,” the senior organization official told Fox News on Monday. “The activity was fruitful and there were no non military personnel setbacks.”

Two knowledge sources told Fox News Zawahiri was killed in the CIA drone strike.

In response to the insight about the activity, previous VP Dick Cheney told Fox News Digital that it was great that they got him. “I’ve been out of the business for a long time, so I am holding back to realize the real factors.”

Cheney served under previous president George W Bush, whose organization drove the Global War on Terror after the assaults on Sept 11, 2001.

The Biden organization shut the US Embassy in Kabul and pulled out all tactical resources from Afghanistan on Aug 31, 2021, finishing the United States’ longest conflict.

Director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley, last September, cautioned administrators that fear bunches like al Qaeda might have the option to develop a lot quicker following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Safeguard Secretary Lloyd Austin, at that point, said that the focal point of proceeded with US military endeavors in Afghanistan would counter fear monger dangers, not the Taliban. Austin said the US would “watch out for” al Qaeda, the radical organization whose utilization of Afghanistan as a shelter for arranging the 9/11 assaults on the United States was the explanation US powers attacked Afghanistan in 2001.

Zawahiri showed up in a video last year celebrating 20 years after the 9/11 fear based oppressor assaults in spite of tales that he passed on months sooner.

Zawahiri was designated the replacement to Osama canister Laden in June 2011, a month after the psychological oppressor pioneer was shot and killed by US powers at a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan