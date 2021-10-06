US diplomat to hold key talks on Afghan issue

WASHINGTON: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman shows up in Islamabad on Thursday for talks pointed toward spanning a developing gorge between the United States and Pakistan on the Afghan issue.

The State Department said Ms Sherman will be in New Delhi on Oct 6 for a progression of two-sided gatherings, common society occasions, and the India Ideas Summit. On Oct 7, she goes to Mumbai for commitment with business and common society.

“Appointee Secretary Sherman will finish her excursion by going to Islamabad on Oct. 7-8 to meet senior authorities,” said a media note gave by the workplace of the office’s representative.

Other discretionary sources in Washington noticed that this would be a significant and “the most significant level US visit so far under the Biden organization.” Ms Sherman is the senior generally official in the State Department after Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The visit is occurring at an exceptionally crucial time both, with regards to Afghanistan and improvements in the more extensive locale,” said a senior conciliatory source when asked to clarify for what reason Islamabad considers this to be a significant visit.

The source called attention to that the Biden organization did “not appear to be hesitant to go to the two India and Pakistan in one go, which was the situation before.”

“This is a significant visit, and we anticipate drawing in with Dy Secretary Sherman,” Pakistan’s US Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan told Dawn. “Together, we would investigate approaches to reinforce and grow our reciprocal participation in spaces of shared revenue and concern.”

As per these sources, the Biden organization is zeroing in on four significant focuses in its discussions with Pakistan, acknowledgment of the Taliban government in Kabul, global authorizations on Afghanistan, admittance to Afghanistan and counter-psychological oppression collaboration.

The sources say that the United States doesn’t need Pakistan to perceive the Taliban system before the remainder of the global local area. All things considered, it needs Pakistan to proceed with its endeavors for mellowing the Taliban position on dubious issues, like comprehensive administration, common liberties, young ladies’ schooling and permitting ladies to work.

The Americans accept that a difference in position on these issues could decidedly affect the Taliban picture and make ready for their acknowledgment in the United Nations. Individual countries, similar to Pakistan, should postpone their acknowledgment till then, at that point.