US asks Israel to probe death of citizen in West Bank

WASHINGTON: The US State Department said on Wednesday that the United States anticipates an intensive criminal examination and full responsibility of the new demise of an American resident in Israel.

Omar Assad, a US resident, was found dead on Jan 12 after Israeli fighters detai­ned him in the West Bank.

“We keep on being profoundly worried by the conditions of the passing of Mr Omar Assad,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told writers in Washington. “We welcome getting extra data on these endeavors quickly.”

US specialists, he said, would keep on examining “this disturbing episode with the Israeli government.”

Mr Price additionally alluded to a public assertion on the Israeli military leaders’ report of the situation, which recognized that “the episode showed an unmistakable pass of moral judgment” and an inability to “safeguard the sacredness of any human existence.”

The Israeli public synopsis of the examination further expressed that disciplinary move was being made against the commandant of the “Netzah Yehuda” Battalion and different officials liable for the unit engaged with the episode. The Israeli assertion likewise said that the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division was all the while exploring the case.

“We convey, once more, our most unfathomable feelings and sympathies to the group of Mr Assad. The Department of State has no higher need than the wellbeing and security of US residents abroad,” Mr Price said.