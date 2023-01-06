UN must implement Kashmir resolutions, Pakistan demands

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Thursday, Pakistan urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to fulfill their promises and take the actions outlined in UNSC resolutions, particularly the one from January 5, 1949, when the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under UN auspices.

According to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, “it must also call for an immediate cessation of human rights abuses and a reversal of measures by India to change the demography enabling the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise the right of self-determination structure of IIOJK.”

He mentioned this significant date on Pakistan’s calendar when the country reaffirms its support for Jammu and Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

“International human rights instruments uphold the right to self-determination as a fundamental principle of international law. It has been reiterated by the UN General Assembly in its annual resolution on self-determination,” the foreign minister, who has advocated for the Kashmiri people at every international gathering since taking office, stated.

In October of last year, Pakistan achieved a significant diplomatic victory in Germany when, for the first time, a European foreign minister called for the role of the United Nations in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

The foreign minister stated that this day serves as a reminder to the international community, particularly the United Nations, of the need to honor its commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The repression of Kashmiris during India’s 75-year occupation of IIOJK is a tragic tale. In IIOJK, India has unleashed a reign of terror and prevented the oppressed from exercising their inherent right to self-determination and dignity. He continued, “India is engineering demographic and political changes in IIOJK to convert Kashmiris into a disempowered minority in their own land since its illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019.”

In accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, Pakistan remains determined to support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite. Until this inalienable right is realized, it will continue to provide the Kashmiri people with strong and unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support.

Later, the issue was brought up by spokeswomen for the Foreign Office, who claimed that Pakistan’s obsession with a nation with a grandiose vision of itself and its place in the world was unfathomable and absurd.

“India has been engaged in a malicious campaign to mislead the international community through a fictitious victimhood narrative and vile anti-Pakistan propaganda for a number of years. India’s incessant ranting against Pakistan cannot conceal its flagrant involvement in fostering terrorism on Pakistani soil; State-sponsored terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) cannot be concealed. She stated, “India should end its own involvement in terrorism, subversion, and espionage against Pakistan instead of pointing fingers at others.”

At the same time, the spokeswoman at the weekly media briefing seemed unconcerned about the news from Kabul that the Daesh militants responsible for the attack on Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul had been killed, but that this had not affected Pakistan’s position regarding its Charge d’affaires.

We’ve seen the reports and are trying to make sure they’re true. When we verify this information, we will communicate our position. The Charge d’affaires of Pakistan is present for consultations; he will return when those consultations are finished.”

She reiterated Pakistan’s determination and capability to combat any threats to its peace and security, and she stated that Pakistan would continue to engage Afghanistan in discussions about all issues of mutual concern, including border safety and security.

The spokeswoman responded, “First, let me say that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have close fraternal relations, rooted in history and common faith,” in response to a question regarding Army Chief General Asim Munir’s visit to Saudi Arabia and the issues that would be discussed. Our perspectives on a variety of regional and global issues are similar. Our relationships are multifaceted and include cooperation in the field of defense. The Chief of Army Staff’s visit is part of an effort to improve defense ties and relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Spokeswoman stated, “There is a list of missing defense officials,” in response to a question regarding Pakistani prisoners from the 1965 and 1971 wars held in Indian prisons to whom Pakistan had requested consular access. India has requested information and consular access to the individuals on the list, which Pakistan has shared with India. We believe that the issue of prisoners from 1965 and 1971 must be resolved as soon as possible. I won’t mention the specific names because I don’t think it’s appropriate at this point to discuss them.

On Thursday, a fabrication that Pakistani fighter jets had pounded the TTP’s suspected hideouts in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces was repeatedly reported by Afghan journalists; However, both sides’ security agencies denied their claim. The journalists even shared an old picture of smoke pouring from a mountain, claiming that this was the location that the Pakistani jets were targeting.

The false information, which claimed that several Pakistani militants had been killed in the airstrikes, was also widely circulated in Afghan journalist WhatsApp groups.

Interestingly, both TTP militants in Afghanistan and Pakistani security officials denied reports of airstrikes.

In the meantime, “accidental firing” at the Torkham border on Thursday resulted in the deaths of one Afghan soldier and minor injuries to a Pakistani official.

Report originally published on The News