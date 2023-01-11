UN labels Iran’s executions as ‘state-sanctioned killings’

GENEVA: Iran’s decision to “firmly punish” those who break the hijab law came on Tuesday as international condemnation of the country’s execution of protesters grew.

The executions in Iran, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office in Geneva, constitute state-sanctioned killing.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, in connection with the country’s nearly four-month-long demonstrations, Tehran has executed four people, with two more scheduled soon and at least 17 others reportedly sentenced to death.

It also stated that the nation is “weaponizing” the death penalty to intimidate people and suppress opposition.

According to the office of UN rights chief Volker Turk, “the Iranian government is weaponizing criminal proceedings and the death penalty to punish individuals participating in protests and to strike fear into the population so as to stamp out dissent, in violation of international human rights law.”

Since Kurdish Iranian Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 after being arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women, Iran has been rocked by a wave of protests.

Mr. Turk stated, “The state-sanctioned killing amounts to the weaponization of criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights, such as those who participate in or organize demonstrations.”

“The government of Iran would better serve its interests and those of its people if it listened to their complaints and implemented the necessary legal and policy reforms to guarantee respect for diversity of opinion, the rights to freedom of expression and assembly, and the full respect and protection of the rights of women in all areas of life,” according to the Iranian government’s statement.

The United Nations Human Rights Office stated that it had received information regarding the impending executions of Mohammad Ghobadiou, 22, and Mohammad Boroughani, 19, respectively.

Mr. Turk made the following statement: “I reiterate once more my call to the government of Iran to respect the lives and voices of its people, to impose an immediate moratorium on the death penalty, and to halt all executions.”

“Iran must take sincere steps to begin the reforms that their own people want for the protection and respect of their human rights.”

‘Firm punishment’

A news agency said that on Tuesday, the Iranian judiciary told the police to “firmly punish” people who broke the country’s hijab law.

The prosecutor general had issued a directive on Tuesday, according to the Mehr news agency, which stated that “police were ordered to firmly punish any hijab violations.”

It cited the judiciary as saying, “Courts must sentence the violators, in addition to fine them, to additional penalties such as exile, bans on practicing certain professions, and closing workplaces.”

In response to the protests sparked by Amini’s death in the custody of the morality police, Iran has executed four individuals. Six retrials have been granted, and thirteen more have been given death sentences.

In connection with the protests, which they generally refer to as “riots,” the authorities claim that hundreds of people, including security personnel, have been killed and thousands have been arrested.

The judiciary has shut down a number of restaurants and cafes in recent weeks for serving women with no heads.