Islamabad: The double standard of the United Nations on Kashmir issue, seeing the worst mortal rights violations, by Indian colors in Indian Immorally Enthralled Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is unhappy, said President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Senior Minister of the state, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan.

While addressing All Parties Kashmir Conference (APKC) held in Muzaffarabad, the capital of AJK on Thursday, he said that ethics of United States and other global powers wake up in response to Sudan, East Timor and Algerian heads but remains dormant on Kashmir issue.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan advised that Kashmir disagreement is a fire which could gulf the global peace.

He said that the transnational community supports the struggle of Kashmiris for their right for tone- determination and Kashmiris were themselves engaged in sweats for their due rights. The PTI (AJK) chairman said that Muslim countries should make their trade with India tentative with resolution of Kashmir disagreement.