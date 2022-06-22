UN bans two Taliban officials from travelling abroad

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations on Monday prohibited two Taliban authorities from making a trip abroad in light of the cruel limitations the hardline system has forced on Afghan ladies, negotiators said.

Travel exclusions allowing 15 Taliban authorities to travel to another country for talks and discussions were set to terminate on Monday.

For 13 authorities the movement exclusions were reached out for somewhere around two months, however they were rejected for two training authorities in light of the Taliban’s choice to boycott optional young ladies’ schooling.

As per a representative who talked on state of secrecy, the authorities presently restricted from voyaging are Said Ahmad Shaidkhel, the delegate instruction serve, and Abdul Baqi Basir Awal Shah — otherwise called Abdul Baqi Haqqani — the clergyman of advanced education.