UK to hit Google and Facebook with tougher competition rules

The concentration of power in a small number of tech firms is curtailing growth and reducing innovation, says the UK’s digital secretary.

The United Kingdom will impose a new competition regime next year to prevent Google and Facebook using their dominance to push out smaller firms and disadvantage consumers.

The code will be enforced by a dedicated unit within the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which this year said it needed new laws to keep the tech giants in check.

The CMA wants to crack down on internet giants swallowing up smaller firms and is set to issue detailed plans in December.

The advertising revenues that generate profits for Google and Facebook are increasingly coming under antitrust scrutiny, often prompted by complaints from media companies as advertising spending shifts to the web.

Google and Facebook dominate digital advertising, accounting for approximately 80 percent of the 14 billion pounds ($18.7bn) spent in 2019, the CMA said.

‘Unashamedly pro-tech’

The two US companies have said they are committed to working with the British government and regulator on digital advertising, including giving users greater control over their data and the ads they are served.

While being “unashamedly pro-tech”, the UK’s digital secretary, Oliver Dowden, said there was a growing consensus that the concentration of power in a small number of companies was curtailing growth, reducing innovation and having negative effects on the people and businesses that rely on them.