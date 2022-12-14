UK PM declares, “Enough is enough,” and announces a crackdown on illegal immigration

As the government tries to control a surge in people arriving in small boats on its southern coast, Britain announced on Tuesday that it would introduce new legislation to prevent migrants from remaining in the country.

In the past two years, the number of people crossing the Channel to reach England has more than doubled, with Albanians taking the most of them, according to government statistics.

Plans to expedite the return of Albanian asylum seekers and double the number of asylum caseworkers handling claims were among the new five-point strategy for dealing with illegal immigration that was announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sunak stated to parliament, “You should not be able to remain here if you enter the UK illegally.” Instead, you will be held, and you will be swiftly returned to either your home country or a secure country where your asylum claim will be considered.

The Conservative government has made the arrival of migrants on small boats a major political issue, especially in working-class areas of north and central of England, where migrants are blamed for making it harder to find work and straining public services.

Sunak stated that instead of hotels, migrants would be housed in abandoned holiday parks, abandoned student housing, and surplus military sites. Additionally, the government anticipated that it would complete the backlog of initial asylum decisions by the end of the following year.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Britain’s interior minister, recently referred to the influx as an “invasion” and referred to many of the migrants as “criminals,” eliciting an angry response from Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

According to Sunak, thousands of Albanians would be brought back home in the coming months.

Progressive English states have vowed to stop the appearance of little boats but the intersections have proceeded. In a referendum held in 2016, supporters of Brexit called for Britain to “take back control” of its borders out of concern for the level of immigration.

Sunak asserted that the public has the “right to be angry” and that the current system discriminates against genuine asylum seekers.

He stated, “It is neither cruel nor unkind to wish to break the grip of criminal gangs that trade in human misery.” There is enough.

In the hope that it would deter those arriving in small boats, the British government made plans to deport migrants to Rwanda alongside other efforts earlier this year.

In the beginning of September, a coalition of human rights organizations and a labor union argued that the Rwanda policy was unworkable and unethical, prompting a legal challenge to the policy in London’s High Court. Soon will be a decision.

Sunak stated that the government would resume flights to Rwanda and that parliament would be asked to establish quotas for the number of people who can enter the country for humanitarian reasons.

Two-thirds of small-boat arrivals whose cases have been examined have been determined to be refugees from war or persecution, despite the fact that the asylum system in Britain frequently takes a long time to process claims.

Common liberties bunches have scrutinized the utilization of a warmed manner of speaking around the intersections, which make up a small portion of the number of individuals showing up in the country.

This year, a record 44,867 people have entered Britain via small boats after crossing the Channel.