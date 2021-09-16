Ufone awarded additional spectrum

ISLAMABAD: The govt officially awarded additional spectrum to Ufone during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Ufone was the sole company to possess submitted bids for the extra spectrum auction while Jazz, Telenor, and Zong 4G — the country’s top three mobile operators — had opted to remain far away from the method.

Sharing his thoughts on spectrum acquisition, president and group CEO of PTCL & Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf said the extra spectrum would repose on Ufone’s existing assets and enable the operator to deliver long-term value and connectivity to its subscribers.

“It may be a historic day for Ufone, as we’ve acquired an additional 4G spectrum so as to completely optimize our mobile data services. this may enable us to further enhance our users’ experience, expand the prevailing network to serve the unserved areas. Improved data experience will enable a digital transformation in education, health care, agriculture, banking, and eCommerce ecosystems to call a couple of,” Mr. Bamatraf said.

“We appreciate the govt of Pakistan for executing the spectrum auction process in a seamless and transparent manner”, he further added.