UEFA European Championship: How Italy made it to the final of Euro 2020

UEFA European Championship finals: The Italians have made it. they’re within the final of Euro 2020. The Azzurri’s beat Spain within the first semi-final 4-2 via penalties on Wednesday to book a spot within the final against England. The Euro Cup 2021 will happen at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 12 (Indian time).

Arguably the simplest match of the tournament so far, two of the normal football powers produced one among their best performances. The match, to an extent, went on expected lines. Spain controlled more of the ball but they did not convert their chances.

Italy, on the opposite hand, started a touch on the rear foot. They did not create many chances within the half, but within the last half, Federico Chiesa gave the Italians the lead with an ideal shot. Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who started on the bench, came within the last half to attain the equalizer. the sport visited overtime where both teams did not break the deadlock. the sport visited penalties.



The EURO 2020 final is set! Italy versus England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday



Morata, who scored the equalizer in regular time, missed the crucial fourth penalty. Italy scored subsequently and booked the spot within the final. The Spanish side may have lost the Euro Cup 2021 semifinal, but they certainly have a bright future ahead with the number of young talents at their disposal.

For the Italians, this is often the primary major international tournament final after they were thrashed 4-0 by Spain within the final of the ecu Championship in 2012. After 2012, the team went call at the group stage of the 2014 World Cup and did not qualify within the 2018 World Cup for the primary time after 1958.

In the continental competition, after 2012 final, the Italian team did not go past the quarter-finals within the 2016 edition. 2020 final is going to be Italy’s fourth tournament final, two but Germany’s. For Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, the semi-final converts Spain will help them erase the memories of the 2012 final. Both the defenders are the sole two Italian players from the 2012 final who are still playing, making this edition their second final appearance.







Since, Italy’s 2018 low, the team has made great strides in its performance. The team is currently on a 33-match unbeaten run which matches back to September 2018. The resurgence happened under manager Roberto Mancini who took over in May 2018.

“We are pleased to possess given joy like this to the Italian people. We knew it might be very hard, Spain caused us any trouble. We tried to attain once we had the probabilities but we had a tough time because we did not have much of the ball. We wanted the ultimate albeit not many of us believed us before the tournament,” Mancini said after the match.

Italy’s road to final

Italy began the group stage with a 3-0 win against Turkey. They repeated the score against Switzerland within the second group game and secured a narrow 1-0 win against Wales. The team progressed to the second round of Euro 2020 with an ideal win record and without conceding a goal. within the round of 16, Austria made Italy exerting to earn a 2-1 win at overtime . However, within the quarter-final game, the team produced an excellent performance to defeat Belgium and fixing a clash against Spain within the semis.

Italy is only one match far away from their first major international title since 2006 World Cup title.

Italy’s record against England

Italy has played 27 matches against the three lions over the years. Out of the 27 matches, the Azzurris won 10, lost 8, and drew 8. For the Italians, this might be their second European title, while for England it’ll be first.