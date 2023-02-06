‘UAE set to replace Pakistan as Asia Cup hosts’

MANAMA: Although reports from India suggested that the Asia Cup ODI tournament would be moved from Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council stated on Saturday that a final decision on the location will be made in March.

Senior BCCI officials were cited by the Press Trust of India news agency and other sports outlets as saying that the Board of Cricket Control in India secretary Jay Shah and the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s interim management committee, Najam Sethi, would decide on a new location after their first formal meeting on Saturday in Bahrain.

Pakistan was initially selected to host the Asia Cup, which was originally scheduled for September of this year. However, Shah, who is also the chairman of the ACC, announced in October that India will not travel to Pakistan.

Then, Shah, who is also chief of the ACC, said that the tournament would be moved to a neutral location instead of Pakistan. This angered the then-chairman of the PCB, Ramiz Raja, who said that Pakistan would not send a team to the ODI World Cup 2023, which will be held in India.

Additionally, he addressed a stern letter to ACC inquiring about this unilateral announcement.

The United Arab Emirates, which have three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah — are thought to be favorites to host the tournament, but the decision has not yet been made.

The ACC stated in a press release that it engaged in “constructive dialogue” regarding the Asia Cup.

It stated, “The ACC had a constructive conversation about the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.” To ensure the tournament’s success, the Board agreed to continue discussing operations, timelines, and other specifics. At the ACC Executive Board Meeting in March 2023, an update on the situation will be discussed.

The emergency meeting was called at the request of PCB chairman Sethi after the ACC, led by Shah, released the itinerary for the continental body, but Pakistan was not named the host. All heads of ACC member nations attended.

The affiliates of the ACC met today, and there were numerous productive discussions. However, the venue change has been put off until March. However, the tournament will need to be moved because India will not travel to Pakistan. A senior BCCI official familiar with the situation was quoted by PTI as saying, “The sponsors will back out of a tournament without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill.”

According to an insider at the ACC, Sethi just took over PCB, and it would have left a bad impression at home if he gave up ground on the hosting rights at the first meeting.

A senior BCCI official with knowledge of the meeting was quoted by the InsideSport website as saying that an “official announcement will be made on Sunday.”

The Asia Cup will not be held in Pakistan because the ACC has realized the situation. Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates are two alternatives. But ACC will make a decision on that later,” the official said, adding that Pakistan would choose to boycott the World Cup in India.

The ICC and Pakistan have the option of visiting India for the World Cup. All participating nations are warmly invited by the BCCI and India. If it takes place in the UAE, Pakistan will still have the right to host it. However, the matter is still under discussion.

According to the PTI, even if the ACC provides a grant, putting on a high-profile tournament like the Asia Cup could put a dent in Pakistan’s coffers—even if the country is in the midst of an economic crisis—and there is every chance that all member nations will also benefit from the tournament’s broadcast revenues if it is held in the UAE.

The ACC has also decided to increase the Afghanistan Cricket Association’s annual budget from six percent to fifteen percent.

The ACC has stated that it will provide the Afghanistan board with any assistance necessary to revive women’s cricket in the country. Under Taliban rule, women are not allowed to participate in sports.