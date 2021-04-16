UAE is mediating between India and Pakistan, says senior diplomat

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) envoy to Washington confirmed the Gulf state is mediating between India and Pakistan to help the nuclear-armed rivals reach a “healthy and functional” relationship.

Top intelligence officers from India and Pakistan held secret talks in Dubai in January in a new effort to calm military tension over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, people with knowledge of the matter had told Reuters.

Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said in a virtual discussion with Stanford University’s Hoover Institution on Wednesday that the UAE played a role “in bringing Kashmir escalation down and created a ceasefire, hopefully ultimately leading to restoring diplomats and getting the relationship back to a healthy level”.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1618374?fbclid=IwAR1hY3QMKCXAASU4kpexBMVXM5chdr34LK9-aQw44nS6HJt7ZVDPjBisA-Y