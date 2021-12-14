Two police killed in militant attack in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Two police staff were killed and something like 14 others harmed when aggressors assaulted their transport on Monday on the edges of Indian Kashmir’s fundamental city of Srinagar, police said, hours later police shot dead two assailants at a close by designated spot.

Kashmir police said on Twitter that aggressors started shooting at a police vehicle, harming no less than 16 work force, two of whom later kicked the bucket. “All the harmed staff emptied to clinic. Region cordoned off,” the police said.

A senior police official let Reuters know that a “monstrous chase has been dispatched against aggressors answerable for the assault”.

State leader Narendra Modi looked for subtleties on the assault and communicated sympathies to the groups of those killed, his office said in a tweet.

Prior on Monday, two assailants were taken shots dead at a designated spot set up on Srinagar’s edges subsequent to shooting at police.

“Police returned the fire, killing two aggressors,” Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar said.