Two Palestinians martyred by Israeli forces, Palestinians say

JERUSALEM: Palestinian officials stated that Israeli forces killed two Palestinians early Tuesday morning in two separate incidents in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Although the Israeli military did not confirm the death, it claimed that its troops were attacked overnight when two military vehicles stopped just outside the town of Beit Ummar, which is close to the city of Hebron. According to a statement from the military, rioters hurled bombs and shot at soldiers, who responded with live fire.

Palestinian officials said that Israeli fire had killed another man near the West Bank city of Ramallah in a separate incident.

Since Palestinians carried out a number of street attacks in its cities in March, Israel has increased its raids on Palestinian towns in the West Bank.Since the beginning of the year, Israeli forces have killed more than 100 Palestinians.