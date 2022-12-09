Twitter to charge $11 for Blue on iPhone

CAPE CANAVERAL: According to a person briefed on the plans, Twitter Inc. intends to raise the price of its Twitter Blue subscription product from $7.99 (if paid for through its iPhone app) to $11 (if paid for through the website).

According to the report, the move was most likely a response to Apple Inc.’s 30 percent cut on all payments made by iOS app users.

According to the report, more people would sign up for the platform rather than using their iPhones because of the website’s lower prices. It did not say if the Android platform’s prices would change as well.

After a botched initial launch caused a surge in users impersonating celebrities and brands on the platform, Musk, who took ownership of Twitter in October, plans to roll out the verified service of the microblogging site with different colored checks for individuals, businesses, and governments.The owners of the Android operating system, Google, Twitter, and Apple, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk complained about a number of issues with Apple in a series of tweets last week, including the 30 percent fee that Apple charges software developers for in-app purchases.

Additionally, he shared a meme that suggested he would rather “go to war” with Apple than pay the commission.

Musk later met Apple CEO Tim Cook at the organization’s base camp and later tweeted that the misconception about Twitter being eliminated from Apple’s application store was settled.