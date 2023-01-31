Twitter announced on Friday that as of February 1, users will be able to appeal account suspensions and be evaluated based on the new reinstatement criteria of the social media platform.

Following billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of the company in October, the new criteria stipulate that Twitter accounts will only be suspended for serious or persistent violations of the platform’s policies.

Engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, and engaging in targeted harassment of other users are all examples of serious policy violations.

Twitter stated that, as opposed to suspending accounts, it would take less severe measures in the future, such as restricting the reach of tweets that violate its policies or requiring users to delete tweets before continuing to use the account.

In response to a controversy surrounding the publication of public data regarding the billionaire’s plane, Musk was criticized for suspending the accounts of several journalists in December. The accounts were later restored by him.