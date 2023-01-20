Twitter prices Blue for Android at $11 per month

Twitter Inc. stated on Wednesday that the cost of a Twitter Blue subscription for Android would be $11 per month, the same as for iOS subscribers. However, web users would pay less for an annual plan than they would for a monthly subscription.

Anyone who is willing to pay will now be able to use the blue check mark, which was previously accessible for free to verified accounts of politicians, famous people, journalists, and other public figures.

It was launched last year to assist Twitter in increasing revenue amid Elon Musk’s struggle to retain advertisers.

According to Twitter’s website, Android users will be able to purchase Twitter Blue’s monthly subscription for $11, which is the same price as Apple iOS users pay.

Similar to Apple’s App Store, Android’s Google Play Store’s higher prices are likely offset by lower fees.

Blue’s annual subscription plan, which could only be purchased online, cost $84 instead of $8 per month for a web subscription.

A request for clarification regarding Twitter’s Android pricing strategy was unsuccessful.

According to Twitter, the discount for web users would be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.

Musk added earlier in December that by next year, Twitter will offer a higher tier without advertisements and that the basic blue tick will have half as many advertisements.