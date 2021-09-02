Twitter lets star clients bring in cash from memberships

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter on Wednesday launched a long-promised “Super Follows” feature that lets creators sell subscriptions for access to special content.

The move came as Twitter strives to be a preferred online venue for clickable stars and to spice up its own income in ways in which don’t clutter the platform up with ads or promotions.

Influencers like makeup artists or sports experts are going to be ready to offer “behind the scenes” content, early access or other perks to their subscribers for a fee starting from $3-$10 per month.

“With Super Follows, people can create an additional level of conversation on Twitter to interact authentically with their most engaged followers – all while earning money,” Twitter product manager Esther Crawford said during a blog post.

“Creating Super Follows content is for anyone who brings their unique perspectives and personalities to Twitter to drive the general public conversation.”

Crawford noted that the list of such personalities includes activists, journalists, musicians, writers, gamers, astrology enthusiasts, beauty experts, comedians and more.

Twitter had been testing the Super Follows feature, and said it officially launched with alittle group of creators in North America.

The option to follow participating creators will roll out globally to people using Twitter on Apple mobile devices in coming weeks.

The feature are going to be eventually delivered to smartphones powered by Google-backed Android software also on the twitter.com website reached through browsers, consistent with Crawford.

Twitter will take no quite three percent of subscriptions as a transaction fee until a creator rakes in $50,000 at the platform, at which point Twitter’s share rises to twenty percent, consistent with the San Francisco-based company.

App store fees, which may be the maximum amount as 30 percent of transactions, are paid by creators selling the subscriptions.

Twitter recently added ways for popular users to require gratuities with a “Tip Jar” feature, or make money from online events hosted in “Ticketed Spaces.”

The company, which has quite 200 million active users, is trying to find new ways to get revenue without further more advertising.