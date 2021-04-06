British Pakistani groups have accused social media giant Twitter of removing accounts that criticise India’s alleged human rights abuses in Kashmir.

Fahim Kayani, the head of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, said on Monday that social media is the one place where Kashmiris and others who suffer human rights abuses can raise awareness of their situation.

This is even more important now as world powers are too busy dealing with the global pandemic to pay much attention to politics, he added in a statement.

Kayani said well-known Twitter accounts such as Stand with Kashmir and Kashmir Civitas have been suspended. Now the Twitter account of Rehana Ali, Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK’s information secretary, has also been suspended, he added.

Source: https://www.trtworld.com/europe/twitter-is-silencing-pro-kashmir-accounts-uk-based-political-groups-say-45633