Twitter flooded with hilarious memes after Karachi defeat

Karachi Kings left fans in profound disappointment after the Babar Azam-drove side enlisted their fifth successive loss in the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh version coordinate with Islamabad United.

Islamabad United on Sunday thumped down PSL fifth release champion Karachi Kings by 42 runs as the Shadab Khan-drove side fixed the screw and confined King to 135 runs.

Karachi Kings immediately turned into a top pattern on Twitter as fans communicated their trouble over the back to back misfortunes of the group in PSL with clever images.

We should investigate a portion of the tweets:



The Babar Azam-drove Kings have played an aggregate of five matches and lost all in the current year’s PSL and stand keep going on the focuses table, with a run pace of – 1.136.