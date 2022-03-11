Twitter Inc will experiment with allowing companies to showcase up to 50 products for trade on their biographies, the company said on Wednesday, part of an trouble to gain a piece of the$ 45 billion US request for so- called social commerce.

Facebook and Instagram, which are possessed by Meta Platforms Inc, have been leaders in social commerce, enabling merchandisers to set up virtual shops and vend products.

The beta test for Twitter Shops will be available for select business in the United States and will be visible to people using the Twitter iPhone app, the company said.

US wireless carrier Verizon, one of the test mates, featured iPhone cases and wireless dishes in its Twitter shop on Wednesday.

After viewing the product on Twitter, druggies are diverted to the trafficker’s website for checkout.

The trial expands on a former point Twitter began testing last time allowing brands to showcase up to five products at the top of their Twitter biographies.

The San Francisco- grounded company is also experimenting with live- streamed shopping, which lets people buy apparel, accessories and other particulars while watching live vids from the brand about the products.