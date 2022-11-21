Turkish air strikes target Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq

ISTANBUL: The Turkish defence ministry said beforehand on Sunday it carried out air strikes on outlawed Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria and northern Iraq, which it said were used to carry out attacks on Turkey.

The strikes targeted bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party(PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG host, which Turkey says is a sect of the PKK, the ministry added in a statement.

Turkey said on Tuesday it plans to pursue targets in northern Syria after it completes across-border operation against the PKK zealots in Iraq, following a deadly lemon last weekend in Istanbul.

Hesap zamanı! Alçaklardan hain saldırıların hesabı soruluyor! 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/pnEbFDkOF7 — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 19, 2022

The government has criticized Kurdish zealots for the blast on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue on November 13 that killed six people and injured further than 80. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast on the busy rambler avenue, and the PKK and SDF have denied involvement.

Terör yuvaları tam isabet vuruşlarla yerle bir ediliyor! 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/9jiFRn0hej — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 19, 2022

The Kurdish- led Syrian Popular Forces(SDF) said late Saturday that Turkish aircraft shelled two townlets peopled with internally displaced people in northern Syria.

القصف على مناطقنا الآمنة يهدد المنطقة برمتها.

هذا القصف ليس لصالح أي طرف.

نبذل جهودنا كي لا تحدث فاجعة كبرى، ولكن إن صارت الحرب، سيتأثر الجميع بنتائجها. فالهجمات لن تكون محدودة في مناطقنا التي تتعرض الآن لقصف عدواني همجي.

ندعو أهالينا لالتزام منازلهم والالتزام بتوجيهات قوى الأمن. — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) November 19, 2022

“Turkish bombing of our safe areas threatens the whole region,” Mazloum Abdi, the principal commander of the US-confederated SDF, twittered.

Turkey has conducted three irruptions so far into northern Syria against the YPG host. President Tayyip Erdogan has preliminarily said Turkey could conduct another operation against the YPG.

Source: Reuters