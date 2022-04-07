Turkey detonates stray naval mine in Black Sea amid Ukraine war

Turkish military diving brigades safely exploded a floating nonmilitary mine in the Black Sea, the defence ministry said on Wednesday, the third similar mine plant in its waters since the Ukraine war.

Ukraine and Russia have indicted each other of laying mines in the Black Sea, and in late March, Turkish and Romanian military diving brigades defused slapdash mines in their waters.

NATO member Turkey borders the Black Sea, as do Russia and Ukraine, which Moscow raided onFeb. 24 in what it describes as a” special military operation”.

The Black Sea is used for shipping grain, canvas and canvas products. Its waters are participated by Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, and Turkey, as well as Ukraine and Russia.

The Black Sea links to the Marmara and the Mediterranean swell via the Bosphorus strait, which runs through the heart of Istanbul, Turkey’s largest megacity with 16 million residers.

The slapdash mines pose pitfalls for vessels passing through the Bosphorus and could beget damage if they hit vessels, especially crude canvas vessels.

Maritime officers say the threat of coming across floating mines in the major Black Sea shipping route is adding to threats for trafficker vessels in the region, and governments must insure safe passage to keep force chains running.