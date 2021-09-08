‘Try not to focus on changes in PCB, focus on cricket’: Ramiz

LAHORE: “Don’t concentrate to the changes within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB); specialise in cricket”, Ramiz Raja advised players on Tuesday.

During a gathering held between expected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and therefore the players at the National High-Performance Center in Lahore, Raja told the players about his vision and roadmap.

Interim coaches Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq were also present within the meeting.

Ramiz Raja has been nominated by Patron PCB Imran Khan within the PCB BoG and he are going to be subsequent Chairman of the cricket board who are going to be elected on September 13.

A meeting with the players was arranged at the request of former captain Ramiz Raja. The players of the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand are going to be gathering in Islamabad tomorrow.

“The team is being given an excellent cricketing environment. you’ll play cricket fearlessly. Modern cricket requires you to be aggressive,” he added.

The nominee added: “Dominate the sport from the beginning . this is often modern-day cricket and you’ve got to play accordingly.”

“You need to adapt to the new game and it’s not difficult, we are all here to guide you all,” he said, adding that cricket coaches will train you accordingly, they’re going to define the role of every player and “no unnecessary changes are going to be made, no one’s role are going to be changed”.

The former cricket added: “Continuity are going to be seen which is extremely important in today’s cricket.”

He said that the squad for the planet Cup has been selected, now we’ve time: “I have high hopes from an equivalent squad, all the players give their 100% within the World Cup , the upcoming series is vital , you’re all talented, you’ve got tons of potential.”

Shedding light on the ranking of the Pakistan cricket team, Raja said that the ranking of the Pakistan team are often far better than this. “It has got to be improved by performance,” he maintained.

After meeting the players, Raja also met the coaches separately and briefed them intimately about his plans.