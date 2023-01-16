Troops constantly brutalizing Kashmiris in IIOJK

Today, as India commemorates its 75th Army Day, its troops continue to brutally oppress Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a report that was released today by Kashmir Media Service, the Indian army’s truly brutal side is on display every day as it participates in extrajudicial killings, rapes, torture, and abuse in the occupied territory.

It stated that Indian troops had killed 96,163 people in IIOJK between January 1989 and December 31, 2022. It added that the Indian army is taught to commit genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

According to the report, the Indian army has no right to celebrate its day because its soldiers are involved in terrible crimes in India and the occupied territory and are well-known for conducting cordon and search operations against oppressed individuals in India and IIOJK.

It lamented that Indian troops had killed thousands of civilians over the past two decades in India’s northeastern region, and that the occupied territory’s killing fields had shown the Indian army’s true face.

According to the report, Indian troops had transformed IIOJK into a raging hell where the terrorism of the Indian state could target anyone, including professional workers, women, young children, and the elderly.

It added that the extreme anti-Muslim designs of the Hindutva-inspired extremist BJP government were reflected in the military crackdown and increased extrajudicial killings in staged operations in IIOJK.

According to the report, the Indian military received thousands of acres of land in the Gulmarg and Sonamarg regions of the territory in January 2022 after it was designated as “strategic areas.” It maintained that this is a flagrant violation of international law.

It stated that Indian forces’ excessive use of force and impunity in IOJK have led to an exponential increase in “Atrocity Crimes,” and that international rights organizations have documented the Indian army’s atrocities in IIOJK and that it must be held accountable for them.