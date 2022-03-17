Trio of records Babar Azam broke during his marathon 196 against Australia

Babar Azam’s incredibly patient and clutch knock in the fourth innings of the alternate Test was relatively comfortably the highlight of the match.

With the game and the home platoon’s pride on the line, Babar came in to club on Tuesday when the platoon was reeling at 21 for 2.

He formed an inconceivable 228- run cooperation for the third gate with Abdullah Shafique but didn’t blench indeed when the youthful’un departed a many short of his century moment.

The commander had completed his 100 the former day and was closing in on his first- ever double century when he fell prey to Nathan Lyon. In all, he scored 196 off 425 balls, hit 21 boundaries and a solitary six.

His innings may have ended in a heartache but it took nothing down from his performance.

It was a day to remember for Babar, who played his stylish and most memorable knock in Pakistan colours — clearly in Tests and perhaps indeed in all formats. Then’s a full list of records he broke moment

Loftiest score by a Pakistani batter in fourth innings

Babar’s 196 is the loftiest score by a Pakistani batsman in the fourth innings of a Test match. Preliminarily, Younis Khan held that record. He’d scored a 107 against India in Kolkata in 2007. It means that Babar bettered that record by an astonishing 89 runs.

Loftiest score by a captain in the fourth innings.

Babar’s 196 is also the loftiest score by a captain of any nation in the fourth innings of a Test match. Preliminarily, the record was held by England’s Mike Atheron, who had scored an unbeaten 185 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1995.

Utmost balls consumed by a Pakistan batter in 4th innings

Babar Azam consumed 425 balls, which makes his knock the longest ever in the 4th innings by a Pakistani batter in Test justice. The record was preliminarily held by Shoaib Malik, who had consumed 369 balls in his knock of 148 * against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2006.