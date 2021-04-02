Trade deficit balloons to $2.968 billion in March

Pakistan’s trade deficit has ballooned by 97.6 per cent in March, growing to $2.968 billion from $1.502bn over the corresponding month of last year, Ministry of Commerce data showed on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis, the trade deficit grew by 17.77pc.

The trade gap has been widening since Dec 2020. In February, it swelled by 23.93pc to $2.52bn as against $2.03bn over the corresponding month of last year.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1615958/trade-deficit-balloons-to-2968-billion-in-march