Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Faisal Hasnain says moment is a major moment in Pakistan justice’s history and that the reanimation of transnational justice will shoot a important and positive communication to the rest of the world.

Pakistan is over against Australia on home ground moment (Friday) after a 24- time hiatus.

Hasnain stated during a press conference moment (Friday) that Pakistani justice suckers have awaited 24 times for this moment and expressed gratefulness to the Australian Cricket Team for their stint to Pakistan.

Nick Hockley, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Australia, thanked the PCB for the warm hello and” stylish security” handed to their platoon.

Hockley stated that Australia’s confidence has strengthened after seeing justice medications and enthusiasm in Pakistan.

Todd Greenberg, CEO of the Australian Cricketers’Association, confided the Pakistan and Australian justice boards for their hard work.

The Rawalpindi Test marks a new morning for the two brigades’ justice ties, Faisal Hasnain concluded.

Pakistan vs Australia encounter in Rawalpindi

Both brigades are piled with world- class players and proven Test players who have made their names across multiple formats around the world. For Pakistan, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, and Mohammad Rizwan are going to shoulder fur liabilities, while Australia possesses batters like Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Marnus Labuschagne.

The two sides have kept a close eye on the Rawalpindi pitch, which has a tradition of being a sporting one. The last Test played at the venue was Pakistan’s 95- run triumph against South Africa nearly a time ago.

Since the return of Test justice to Pakistan in December 2019, this will be the fourth Test at the venue. The 2020 Pakistan-Sri Lanka match ended in a draw.