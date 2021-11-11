TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s name removed from Fourth Schedule

The Punjab government on Wednesday eliminated Tehreek-I-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) boss Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi’s name from the Fourth Schedule — a rundown of restricted people who are associated with psychological oppression or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

A notice gave by the Punjab Home Department dated November 10 expressed that the “name of Hafiz Mohammad Saad, being Ameer of Tehreek-I-Labbaik Pakistan, a banished association, was recorded in the Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, under Section 11-E on the suggestions of District Intelligence Committee, Lahore.”

It noticed that the public authority had eliminated the TLP from the First Schedule of the Act as a banished association on Nov 7.

“Along these lines, the name of Hafiz Mohammad Saad is therefore erased from the rundown of Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, with quick impact,” it expressed.

Police had captured Rizvi on April 12 this year in front of arranged fights by the TLP. The following day, police enlisted a first data report (FIR) against the TLP boss under areas of the ATA.

His name was set on the Fourth Schedule soon after, on April 16.

The public authority had pronounced the TLP a prohibited outfit under the counter dread law in April this year, following three days of savage fights by the gathering’s activists the nation over.

TLP’s dissent

The question of TLP’s de-ban again went under thought following one more days-long dissent by the TLP, which began on Oct 20 in Lahore. The dissent, which before long turned fierce, was principally dispatched to apply strain on the Punjab government for the arrival of TLP boss Saad Rizvi, the child of its late originator Khadim Rizvi, and the removal of the French minister over impious portrayals of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The circumstance appeared to work solely after dealings between the TLP and government began on Oct 30, with the individuals from the arranging group from the public authority side guaranteeing the following day that they had reached an “arrangement” with the restricted gathering yet would not uncover its subtleties.

Sources had told Dawn the TLP was guaranteed that the public authority would not seek after minor bodies of evidence against the TLP initiative and laborers, yet the cases enlisted under the Anti-Terrorism Act would be chosen by courts. It likewise guaranteed the TLP initiative that it would thaw the records and resources of the prohibited outfit and find ways to lift the boycott.

While about 2,100 TLP activists have been set free from police guardianship after the central government-TLP arrangement, the repudiation of the gathering’s prohibited status consequently eliminated around 8,000 TLP activists from the Fourth Schedule.

In the interim, the public authority moved the whole police central leadership of Lahore recently in a gigantic reshuffle directly following their “misusing of the Tehreek-I-Labbaik Pakistan’s vicious convention”.

A few provincial cops (RPOs) and area cops (DPOs) were additionally reshuffled in Punjab.