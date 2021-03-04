Qatari land forces commander Maj Gen Saeed Hassen Mohammad Al-Khayareen on Wednesday said Pakistan’s friendly and cooperative ties with Qatar were growing and termed them mutually beneficial.

He made this observation during a meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

“Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts for regional peace and reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations which over a period of time are transforming into mutually beneficial ties,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement about the meeting.

Besides the normal bilateral political, economic and security cooperation, Pakistan and Qatar are closely cooperating for peace in Afghanistan.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest, regional security situation, including Afghan peace process and enhanced bilateral defence and security cooperation, were discussed,” the ISPR said. Gen Bajwa told the visiting commander that Pakistan Army greatly valued its “brotherly relations” with Qatar, “its time-tested friend”.

Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the Qatari land forces commander laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, the ISPR said.

Special envoy of Qatar’s foreign minister Dr Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, who visited Pakistan on Feb 22, had also met the army chief. The two had on that occasion focused on cooperation for peace in Afghanistan.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1610600/ties-with-qatar-afghan-peace-discussed