Security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists close to the Afghan border in Lower Dir by killing three of them, official sources said.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in an area close to the border, according to a statement issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said the three terrorists namely Abdul Sattar, a resident of Mardan, and Abid and Yousaf Khan, both residents of Swat, were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces. A large quantity of ammunition, weapons and grenades were seized from their possession, it added.

According to the military’s media wing, the terrorists remained involved in several targeted killings in Swat in 2019. While they had again planned to infiltrate and target several notables inside Pakistan, they were timely engaged and killed, the ISPR stated.

It also noted that area people appreciated the operation and pledged their complete support to the security forces against the menace of terrorism.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1605006/three-terrorists-killed-near-afghan-border