There are no more grants available, excluding “severe disasters.”

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has tightened fiscal policy, prohibiting supplemental grants unless there are extreme natural disasters, and establishing stringent requirements for allocating funds to other goals before an elected government assumes control.

In a memo to all ministries, divisions, and associated departments and entities, the Ministry of Finance stated: “No Supplementary Grants for any additional unbudgeted spending over the parliamentary approved level in FY24 [current fiscal year]will be approved in order to remain within the approved budgetary allocation, at least until the formation of a new government after the elections (except if needed to respond to a severe natural disaster).”

When no money could be made available through reappropriation, it was stated that cases for supplemental grants, even in the case of severe natural disasters, would be taken into consideration. Then, after the principal accounting officer overseeing the entity in question certifies that all other options have been exhausted and this has been verified by the pertinent accounting organization, the technical supplementary grants would be awarded.

Such supplemental grants would also be taken into consideration if the chief accounting officer provided a convincing justification for the grant request, and the expenditure branch of the finance ministry approved these justifications and certifications.

Caretakers set strict conditions for technical grants until elected govt takes over

According to the memorandum, only principal accounting officers should submit requests for the provision of funds for the technical supplementary grants along with documentation of the resources under other demands and certificates regarding equivalent surrender from the heads from which the funds are to be surrendered.

The budget wing will review recommendations that the expenditure wing has made after carefully reviewing each case. The budget wing will then process each case in light of the system applications and products in a data process report, as well as the fiscal space available for the approval of funds for diversion.

The finance secretary would then process such requests for approval of the cabinet and its Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Once the federal cabinet approves funds for technical supplementary grants, the principal accounting officer will submit a schedule for the grants duly endorsed by the expenditure wing along with copies of the approved summary and decision of the ECC, ratification of the cabinet and surrender order to the director budget computerisation for entry in the SAP system and subsequent releases by the finance ministry keeping in view the availability of funds and in line with release strategy.

All entities and ministries have been informed that the principal accounting officers must adhere to a strict mechanism for the reappropriation of funds if the amount authorized for a particular service for the current financial year is insufficient or if a need has arisen for expenditure upon some new service not included in the approved budget documents.

It stated that additional funds had been made available to the principal accounting officers under a separate cost center in each grant demand in order to meet the funding needs of the ad hoc relief allowance announced in the budget for the current fiscal year.

By August 31st, the officers are to reappropriate funds in consultation with the finance ministry only for ad hoc relief allowance to cost centers of divisions, attached departments, and subordinate offices within respective demands for grants.

The reappropriation of funds within the various heads of account under employee-related expenditure (ERE) would be permitted within an approved demand for grant and appropriation from one head of account to another, as long as none will be made from employee-related expenditure head to any other head of account (non-ERE).

In case of a shortfall in employee-related expense allocation during the current fiscal year, the reappropriation of funds from non-ERE heads of account would be made on a priority basis and reappropriation orders duly approved by the relevant officer shall be provided to the accounting organisations for entry into SAP system.

SOURCE: Dawn