Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) is now going through yet another revival. The mystery is thought to always be naughty. The three-time prime minister is currently preparing for a fourth term while working from the security of London’s Avenfield Apartments. People who own immovable property in the USA are viewed as “sitting ducks” since their assets can be questioned at any time.

In the instance of MNS, it is unknown who owns the residence he occupies in a posh area. No money trail has been found, and nobody seems to be aware of the Pakistani politician’s current platelet count, even though he was previously on the verge of death. One of his physicians has Kashmiri ancestry and works in New York, while the other has Sri Lankan ancestry and lives in London and is well-known for giving various types of medical certifications. He appears to be beyond the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic’s courts. The court was attacked when the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) attempted to corner him. To preserve their lives, their “lordships” had to flee for shelter. Finally, the judges were bailed and the CJP was dismissed. President Farooq Leghari was next, and then the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was booted out. The Sharif Clan of Gawalmandi effectively utilises the power of money and influence.

Unwavering efforts have been made to establish an “Evil Empire” in the country of the pure. Zia-ul-Haq, the third oppressor of the country, created MNS, whereas Chaudhry ZahoorElahi was launched by Ayub Khan, the first usurper, to undermine the democratic system.

Since that time, there has been no turning back, and every institution of civil society has suffered greatly. Bhutto founded the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in 1967 as a left-of-centre progressive political party to improve democracy. In the 1970s, Bhutto had to fight the generals, courts, and bureaucracy; in the present, Imran Khan (IK) and his outside mentors are fighting the generals, judges, bureaucracy, and Sharifs. Restoring the republic and its crucial institutions is a difficult undertaking.

President Ghulam Ishaq Khan, a pillar of the establishment, was instrumental in Benazir Bhutto’s removal and the subsequent appointment of MNS as prime minister in the 1990s. After Zia, the founder had died, MNS decided to rebel against his second political mentor in his effort to establish his “Evil Empire.” GIK overthrew the MNS government using the harsh 58 (2b) Zia amendment, but to the establishment’s amazement, his administration was reinstated. Money and clout have the upper hand.

Read More: Our Precarious State

The COAS stepped in to end the impending power struggle between the President and the PM, and both were sent home. The story didn’t end there; in 1997, MNS won a second election with a strict two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. He presented a measure to declare himself “Ameer-ul-Momineen” or “Khalifa” rather than use his influence to further democracy. The opposition senate leader, Aitzaz Ahsan, obstructed the constitutional amendment’s progress.

He was removed from office in October 1999 for attempting to hijack the aircraft carrying the then-COAS. With a third absolute majority won in a rigged election in 2013, the ‘Empire Buildings’ continues under his rule. The breaking point in the relationship with the establishment was the Dawn Leaks. It was a flagrant abuse of power that ought to have resulted in consequences. Then came the “Panama Leaks,” which revealed the Sharifs’ secret wealth. Finally, the nation’s highest court declared MNS ineligible.

Pakistan has been a security state for many years. The sole functioning institution in the republic is still the military forces. After his “Political Daddy” Zia, MNS has fought with every Army Chief in an attempt to establish his “Evil Empire” (Janjua, Kakar, Karamat, Musharraf, Sharif, Bajwa). While the Prime Minister and the Law Minister were protected by the “King,” a complaint was brought under Article 6 against Musharraf.

MNS publicly questioned and criticised the current COAS in sessions open to the public. Vote Ki Izzat, a movement that was unsuccessfully started, was adopted following the “Road March” from Islamabad to Lahore. Fake medical records were used to help him avoid serving his sentence. The MNS, who was on the verge of death and had uncontrolled platelets, was able to flee. Since then, he has been living in his opulent London flats while his younger brother succeeded in gaining control of the country of the pure. Shahbaz Sharif (SS) has been given the nickname “Cherry Blossom” by IK. From “Vote Ki Izzat” to “Shoe Polish,” the path to power has been one without moral boundaries. By avoiding the legal system and the inadequate accountability mechanisms in existence, power has been attained time and time again.

The MNS is the establishment’s final line of defence against the present IK threat. His PML(N) continues to serve as a pillar of the status quo, much like the preceding Muslim Leagues. While the Pakistani people want to advance, MNS and his party promote “Purana Pakistan.”

Read More: Season of Fugitive Return

Liaquat Ali Khan, the first prime minister, aspired to create a democratic state. His murder put a stop to things. Bhutto made attempts to reestablish “People’s Power” in the 1970s. His administration was known as the “AwamiHukumat” (People’s Government). IK won the election on a platform promising to create “Naya Pakistan.” While Liaquat and Bhutto both perished while defending the rights of the masses, MNS managed to flee three times and is still active as a force for good today. Perhaps the status quo forces us to work on the tenet that “Known Evil is Safer Than the Unknown,” allowing MNS to mount comebacks with their backing. The elite view change as the biggest threat. Every time MNS crosses their lines to further his “Evil Empire,” they step in, but they do so with “Hola Hath” (Soft Hands).

The mythical Prometheus, the Greek God of Fire, who taught man how to use fire and was imprisoned for life for it, served as an inspiration to Karl Marx.

The country has to be released for the republic to flourish. The old order (Ayub to Bajwa) must terminate with the retirement of the incumbent COAS in November of this year, marking a new dawn of democracy. The people of Pakistan have endured enough injustice at the hands of the “Establishment” in the promised country.