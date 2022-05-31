The Moral Decay of Our Society

We are motivated by anarchy, avarice, and egoistic impulses once we have exploited our laws and ideals.

Trade has always been a prominent feature of all communities. Since antiquity, people have exchanged the goods they produce and supplied the services they are competent at. Despite the shortage of resources, goods and services were the sole commodities exchanged in ancient cultures.

We are currently the most talented and resourceful generation, but we are also the most disturbed, ravenous, and gluttonous species. This is because our conscience has been strangled or sold away. Conscience is one of the most traded and potentially valuable commodities in our area of the globe today. We adore easy results because we are obsessed with laziness and stagnation. People exploit their own or others’ consciences, ethics, societal ideals, trust, ethos, and religious doctrines for their selfish benefit, which is only transitory.

As a result, rather than working hard and creating ourselves on our own, most individuals around us choose to exploit our consciences. Honest hypocrisy, megalomania, and minimalist tactics to achieve “successes” like sycophancy and flattery, reflect this. Money now inspires us rather than moral principles or societal norms. Rather than trading our labor and efforts for personal improvement, we want to appease and please powerful, wealthy, and well-known thugs. We enjoy bowing down to the rich and powerful, even if they are completely corrupt. We enjoy licking their boots and are constantly on the lookout for their “blessed” glance.

Anarchy, avarice, and egoistic instincts drive us once we have abused our norms and ideals. This egoism and greed are rapidly driving our civilization into a deep pit of degradation and despair.

We trade on the same characteristics and values that make us a community, without regard to conscience or the law. We sell education in schools, health in hospitals, citizens’ rights in government, justice in courts, religion in the pulpit, truth in the media, votes in elections, and national interests in state estates. With a few exceptions, no one in our immediate vicinity is serious about their obligations. All we do is increase our wealth and feed our egos. As a result, the majority of people wait for a better bid to sell out.

Surprisingly, the majority of us wear piety and promote honesty, integrity, and truthfulness. Most of us are self-righteous souls, self-employed gurus, and self-proclaimed saints in our way.

Integrity is deceiving, and our beliefs, words, and values are tainted. To the best of our abilities, every one of us is the embodiment of megalomania, chameleonic, and Machiavellian. We’ve become so accustomed to hypocrisy and deception that we suspect an honest person. Our society no longer values a man of integrity or high moral standards. A society that idolizes and crowns criminals, well-known and powerful thugs, and pampered and patronized elites, regardless of their moral and ethical considerations, is doomed. And aren’t we on our way to extinction?

Why must everything be this way? Why did we fail to stop the deterioration of social morality and ethics, both collectively and individually? Either we are so uninformed that we have abandoned our principles and conscience, or we refuse to accept the truth. Even if we are aware, we are unwilling to admit it. We are afraid to discuss it in public. Even if we speak up, our voices are drowned out by the chorus of lies and social deception. Even if it is heard, the conformist majority opposes it. Even if it is not condemned, it becomes lost in the darkness.

There is, however, an exception to every rule. Outliers and rebels are fighting the decadence and opposing the herd mentality. We must idolize them and have the fortitude to change our society’s direction. We can only save this civilization from an accelerated descent into an amoral and anarchic cycle of doom by taking decisive individual and community actions.