The larger the falsehood, the better the results

India’s habit of manufacturing false threats from Pakistan to ensure its hegemonic designs in the region is growing ever bolder.

During his recent visit to the United Kingdom, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced displeasure with Khalistan supporters’ activities (the Sikhs for Justice, otherwise a legal entity under British laws). Pro- Khalistan referendums, spearheaded by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, have already been postponed internationally.

To calm Modi’s nerves, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised him that “his country has established an anti-extremism task group to assist India.” The SJF deferred the declaration of an independent Khalistan since a considerable number of Sikhs living overseas were unable to vote in the referendum held on October 31 last year.

A few Sikhs “smeared” pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans on the façade of the Himachal Pradesh state assembly. Modi was planning to prosecute the anonymous sloganeers for sedition. The Supreme Court of India’s judgment that FIRs under the sedition legislation (Section 124 A of the colonial-era Indian Penal Code) be “on hold” proved a stumbling block to his progress (frozen).

To India’s RAW/IB disinformation sleuths, the graffiti amounted to displaying a red rag. The Indian media originally reported that intelligence services had intercepted papers indicating that Pakistan was trying to form a new organization, Lashkar-e-Khalsa, using recruits from Kashmir and Afghanistan, among other places, to cause disturbance in India. They even “predicted” that such separatist groups would overwhelm social media.

To bolster the unsubstantiated rumors, India’s Intelligence Bureau issued a warning to all law enforcement agencies, claiming that “Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, has developed a new terrorist outfit, termed Lashkar-e-Khalsa, that is attempting to carry out terrorist acts in India.” Following the arrest of four “Khalistani terrorists” (with explosives in possession) by the Haryana Police at a toll checkpoint in Karnal on May 6, India blamed the ISI (Pakistan). The ISI was also blamed for an explosion at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters.

The “paper” describing Lashkar-e-Khalsa’s formation was never made public or shared with Pakistan. It beggars belief how the dreaded “terrorists” could drive about with an explosives-laden van for so long before being apprehended at a toll booth. Why were the specifics of the police headquarters damage not made public or investigated?

It appears that India’s Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing collaborated on Pakistan-bashing articles. Let us recall that Arvind Kumar, the head of the Intelligence Bureau, and Samant Kumar Goel, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing, were both given a one-year extension in their positions.

Kumar is said to be a specialist in the Naxal insurgency and disinformation. Similarly, Goel focuses on misinformation and the “insurgency” in Kashmir. He is’ revered ‘as the architect of the Balakot “attack”, in addition to being a Kashmir insurgency and misinformation specialist.

Not only Pakistan’s army leader but also its prime minister, have indicated a strong desire to repair relations with India. Besides, the ISI is currently the target of a vicious propaganda campaign waged by strange politicians. It is unthinkable that Pakistan will risk allying with India at this time. Several Indian officials, intelligence operatives, and generals have boasted of stoking insurgencies in the region.

RAW official RK Yadav said that India’s prime leader Indira Gandhi, parliament, RAW, and armed forces worked together to destabilize Pakistan. B. Raman’s book The Kaoboys of R&AW: Down Memory Lane backs up his statements in his letter. He recalls that on March 31, 1971, the Indian parliament issued a resolution supporting the insurgency.

Indira Gandhi had told Kao at the time that if Mujib was stopped from leading Pakistan, she would free East Pakistan from the military junta’s grip. A Fokker Friendship of Indian Airlines, the Ganga, was hijacked from Srinagar to Lahore, thanks to one RAW agent. ‘

In the films, Field Marshal “Sam” Manekshaw claimed that Indira Gandhi repeatedly urged him to attack then-East Pakistan. He waited till the downpour had passed before attacking.

In his book, Terror in Islamabad, Indian “diplomat” Amar Bhushan admits to engaging in terrorism.

Illegal and undiplomatic actions against Pakistan Bhushan had spent a quarter of a century in the Research and Analysis Wing, Border Security Force Intelligence, and State Special Branch before being assigned to Islamabad. Another RAW operator, Amit Munshi (actual name Veer Singh), was assigned as “Cultural Attache,” according to his book.

Bharath Raj Muthu Kumar, India’s ambassador, was involved in the Afghan insurgency. He ‘organized military and medical aid that India was covertly supplying to Massoud and his soldiers with the permission of then-foreign minister Jaswant Singh. ‘Helicopters, uniforms, ordnance, mortars, small armaments, refurbished Kalashnikovs seized in Kashmir, combat and winter clothes, packaged food, medicine, and funds through his brother in London, Wali Massoud’, was delivered in a convoluted manner with the assistance of other countries who assisted in this outreach.’ “He is battling someone we should be attacking,” Kumar replied to New Delhi when asked about the advantages of providing pricey assistance to Northern Alliance head Massoud. When Massoud goes up against the Taliban, he goes up against Pakistan. ”

Ajit Doval, India’s national security czar, has openly stated that he worked as a spy in Lahore, Pakistan, for 11 years, seven years under a false name. Doval is a retired Indian Intelligence Bureau director. He proudly wears the moniker “Indian James Bond.” Doval, who is known in India as a “master of psychological welfare,” spied on Pakistan’s intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, as part of his job.

Doval claims to have brainwashed a group of freedom fighters led by Kukkay Parey, who discovered and killed freedom fighters.

During Operation Black Thunder in 1988, Doval slipped into the Golden Temple, acting as a Pakistani spy to the Khalistani terrorists, and delivered crucial intelligence. Doval worked in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad after his tenure as an undercover agent.

Doval, a close friend of Prime Minister Modi, was also in charge of the so-called surgical strike in 2016.

India appears to have followed Hitler’s propaganda maxims to a tee: ‘The larger the falsehood, the better the results (Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf, pp. 179-180).

The Strategic Policy Group of India, which had been dormant since Manmohan Singh’s second term, has been reactivated (to create troubles in Sindh, Balochistan, and KPK). Diplomatic standards are often broken by Indian diplomats.