The Army Chief’s statement about India and Kashmir is welcomed by APHC-AJK

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter praised Pakistan’s new Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, for his remarks about India and Kashmir, describing them as “a ray of new hope for the Kashmiris” and “further elevating the morale of the people of Kashmir.”

“We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from the Indian leadership on Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir recently, and any misconception resulting in a misadventure will always be met with the full might of armed forces having support of the resilient nation,” General Asim Munir stated during his Saturday visit to the Rakh Chikri Sector of the Line of Control.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen, the General Secretary of the APHC-AJK, said in a statement on Sunday that General Asim Munir’s clear message to India has stirred things up in Indian homes and given the oppressed Kashmiris a new voice.

He asserted that India will never achieve its evil goals and that Indian atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir, which are illegally occupied, could not contain the ongoing freedom movement.He went on to say that even though Hurriyat leaders’ and activists’ homes were searched and innocent Kashmiri youth were being detained, such atrocities would not dampen the people’s desire for freedom in Kashmir.

According to Sheikh Abdul Mateen, India should accept the facts and keep its promises to the Kashmiri people. Additionally, it is the duty of conscientious people all over the world to speak out against the injustices in Kashmir and contribute to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

In the meantime, the illegally occupied Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen a resurgence in the State Investigation Agency (SIA), which is run by New Delhi. The SIA has conducted multiple raids in the territory.

According to a report that was released today by Kashmir Media Service, SIA sleuths and Indian paramilitary personnel frequently raid the homes of Hurriyat leaders, human rights activists, journalists, and even ordinary people in IIOJK, where they harass the inmates.

It stated that the SIA’s raids in the occupied territory are a retaliatory strategy to silence Hurriyat leaders and activists, and that the SIA is well-known for implicating and punishing Kashmiris in fictitious cases.

The report lamented that the dreaded probe agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA), State Investigation Agency (SIA), and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were being used as a weapon by the Modi-led fascist Indian regime to silence and intimidate Kashmiris.

It maintained that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for the right to self-determination, and that freedom-loving Kashmiris would never be implicated in fictitious cases by Indian agencies in an effort to break their resolve.

According to the report, Kashmiris are being imprisoned for no other reason than their political views.It urged international human rights organizations to take note of illegal detentions in the occupied territory and stated that fabricating false cases against them was only an expression of frustration with the Modi regime.