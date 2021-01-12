The Mardan Counter-Terrorism Department on Monday foiled a terrorism bid by arresting a terrorist and recovering explosives from him in Rashakai area here.

Official sources said Mohammad Yaqoob was a key member of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Afghanistan. They said the CTD acting on a tip-off apprehended the outlaw while standing near Shereen Kothe area with a blue shopping bag in his hands.

They said the bag contained three detonators and six meter prima cord.

The officials said investigation was underway and important information was expected to be retrieved from the terrorist.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1601010/terrorist-with-explosives-held-in-nowshera