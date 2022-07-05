Terror suspect arrested in Indian occupied Kashmir was ‘an active BJP member’

Talib Hussain Shah, a supposed usable of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who was captured in Indian involved Kashmir on Sunday, is supposed to be a functioning individual from India’s decision Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per the police, Shah was captured by individuals of his town situated in the Jammu district of Indian involved Kashmir and gave over to the police.

Altaf Thakur, representative for BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir Unit, rejected that Shah was a functioning individual from the Indian decision party, yet said that he had got online enrollment of the party.

Then again, BJP minority agent Sheik Bashir let the worldwide media know that he had named Shah top of the BJP’s IT and Social Media Cell for the locale two months prior, however he was taken out soon after his arrangement.

Other than Shah, police have captured Fazal Dar in the Pulwama District in the Kashmir Valley on charges of psychological oppression. Police likewise guarantee to have held onto bombs and guns from the suspects.

Shah is supposed to be a bricklayer by occupation and has three siblings. He is hitched and father of an infant.