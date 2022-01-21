Terror rearing head due to ‘flawed’ policies: Nawaz

LAHORE: Former top state leader Nawaz Sharif has said psychological oppression is again raising its head in the country on account of ‘imperfect’ strategies of Imran Khan.

“I denounce the Lahore impact and appeal to God for the recuperation of the harmed. Attributable to wrong arrangements of (state leader) Imran Khan illegal intimidation has again raised its head in the country,” the PML-N pioneer said in a tweet from London where he has been residing since November 2019.



لاہور دھماکے میں قیمتی جانوں کے ضیاع اور درجنوں زخمیوں کی اطلاع سن کر دلی صدمہ پہنچا۔عمران خان کی غلط پالیسی کی وجہ سے پاکستان میں دہشت گردی دوبارہ شروع ہو چکی ہے جسکی شدید مذمت کرتا ہوں۔اللہ تعالٰی جاں بحق افراد کو جنت الفردوس میں جگہ دے اور زخمیوں کو جلد صحتیابی عطا فرمائے۔آمین — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) January 20, 2022



PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz while censuring the impact and lamenting over the death toll, said in a tweet: “Three kicked the bucket and handfuls harmed in a bomb impact in Lhr today and think about what @ImranKhanPTI is referring to in his purposeful publicity cell meeting? Sharifs! What is straightaway? Faulting the casualties for the misfortune.”

“On a day when Lahore grieves and laments, a greater amount of wantonness and lack of care than lost needs,” she said while remarking on transferred pictures of PM Khan’s remarks on the Sharifs on her Twitter account.



Three died and dozens injured in a bomb blast in Lhr today and guess what @ImranKhanPTI is talking about in his propaganda cell meeting? Sharifs ! What is next? Blaming the victims for the tragedy? — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 20, 2022



Resistance pioneer in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz said he shared the distress of those lost their lives and harmed. He said tragically psychological warfare was again raising its head in the country.

PPP senior pioneer Rehman Malik censured the fear based oppressor act in Anarkali saying it was normal style of TTP Pakistan and Daesh (the aggressor Islamic State bunch). “Kabul should utilize its impact to guarantee to stop the utilization of Afghan soil against Pakistan,” he said and added that Haji Wali Noor, emir of TTP, and his other bad-to-the-bone psychological militant commandants including Faqeer Mohammad ought to be given over to Pakistan immediately.

“It is truth be told one more demonstration in Lahore after target killings in Islamabad. This is the new psychological oppression wave in Pakistan like Kabul. We really want to discover psychological militant dozing cells in our country. It won’t stop and subsequently we really want to turn to viable preventive measures.

We censure this offensive demonstration and express laments over the deficiency of valuable lives in the assault and mourn with the families,” Malik said.

PPP: The Pakistan Peoples Party has denounced the Anarkali impact and loss of valuable lives in the episode.

PPP Punjab president Raja Parvez Ashraf has requested that the public authority give the most ideal treatment to those harmed in the episode and proposition monetary guide for the main successors to the individuals who lost their lives.

He said the National Action Plan ought to be carried out in letter and soul for containing the flood of fanaticism and psychological warfare.

PPP General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza visited the harmed at the Mayo Hospital and appealed to God for their initial recuperation. He communicated his anxiety over the spread of the illegal intimidation wave as the psychological oppressors hit Lahore after Peshawar and Islamabad.

Previous Punjab section boss Qamar Zaman Kaira forewarned that on the off chance that the public authority didn’t reduce the flood of psychological oppression, it would make unsalvageable misfortune the country.

SACM: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Tourism Hasaan Khawar said it was at this point too soon to remark on the thought processes behind the unfortunate impact at Anarkali.

Communicating profound feelings for the groups of those killed and appealing to God for quick recuperation of the harmed, the SACM said the examination offices including the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, the Rescue 1122, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and police are looking at each part of this unfortunate episode.

He further said that every one of the establishments and individuals of Pakistan were on one page on the issue of public safety.