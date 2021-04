Sindh Police has recovered a teenage girl who had been kidnapped by two PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile game addicts in Karachi.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the police recovered the 17-year-old from Karachi’s Cantonment station area.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) AVCC, Abdullah Ahmed, the team has also arrested the kidnappers.

Source: https://propakistani.pk/2021/04/08/teenage-girl-kidnapped-by-pubg-addicts-recovered-in-karachi/