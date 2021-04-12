Team effort helped blind cricketers win triangular series: Sultan Shah

Pakistan Blind Cricket team arrived back home on Saturday after winning the Triangular Blind Series in Dhaka. President World Blind Cricket Council and Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Syed Sultan Shah lauded the team’s fantastic efforts and said that the credit for the victory goes to all the players and the team management for their brilliant performance throughout the tournament, especially against India because the arch-rivals had always been a very tough competitor.

Speaking on the occasion, Sultan Shah said: “We are planning to hold a bilateral blind cricket series between Pakistan and India as we had a meeting with the President, Indian Blind Cricket Council Mantesh G.K on organising of the series between the best two teams.

“Our Domestic infrastructure is considered one of the best in the world. We’ve organised our events regularly despite the Covid outbreak which gave us new talent who got selected in the national squad and played their role to take Pakistan to the victory spot.

