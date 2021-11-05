Tayyab downs Lueng to reach CNS semis

KARACHI: Tayyab Aslam remains Pakistan’s final expectation at the CNS International Squash Championship, the nation’s main player conquering Henry Leung to arrive at the last four after Asim Khan tumbled to favorite Todd Harrity on Thursday.

Second seed Tayyab won 11-2, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9 in a 45-minute challenge against 6th cultivated Leung of Hong Kong and he will expect to up the ante than he did the last time a global competition was arranged in the country.

Tayyab lost in the semi-finals of the CAS International Squash Championship in Islamabad last month and for a spot in the last he will confront the victor of that occasion, Egypt’s Moustafa El Sirty.

El Sirty, the fourth seed, won against seventh seed Tsz Kwan Lau of Hong Kong 11-9, 14-12, 11-8.

American Harrity had before dealt with Asim, winning 11-5, 11-8, 11-9 in their quarter-last to set up a semi-last against third-cultivated Tsz Fung Yip of Hong Kong, who came from two games down to beat fifth-cultivated Egyptian Yahya Elnawasany 8-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5 in a challenge enduring 54 minutes.