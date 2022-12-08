Taliban map showing Kashmir as part of Pakistan upsets India

KABUL: A map of South Asia that shows Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan and Ladakh under China’s control has been made public by the Taliban.

As per Kashmir Media Administration, a globe revealed by Afghan rulers at convergence in Kabul with Kashmir appearing as a component of Pakistan has vexed India that is unlawfully held Jammu and Kashmir for the past more than seventy years.

As the border dispute between the Indian states of Karnataka and Maharashtra gets worse, tensions are high in the city of Nashik.

Swarajya Sangathan, a group from Maharashtra, staged a protest on Wednesday in Nashik against the Karnataka border issue. The Karnataka bank’s banner was inked in black by the protesters, who also shouted slogans.

Since its inception in 1960, Maharashtra and Karnataka have been at odds over the status of Belgaum district and 80 other Marathi-speaking villages under Karnataka’s control.

Basavraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, had previously stated that some villages in the Jat taluka of the Sangli district wanted to join Karnataka. He also sought a merger of “Kannada-speaking” areas in Akkalkot and Solapur, both in Maharashtra.

Belagavi, or Belgaum, is currently a part of Karnataka, but Maharashtra claims it. Numerous unfavorable incidents occurred in Belagavi after the escalation of the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

In contrast, a large number of police officers have been stationed in the border region between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Source: Pakistan Today