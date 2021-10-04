DUBAI: Colosseums in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will operate at 70 capacity for the Twenty20 World Cup, the organisers said, though conditions in Oman, where preparative rounds are due to be played, are still to be exhaustively assessed following a cyclone.

Tropical Cyclone Shaheen struck offshore areas of Oman, including the capital of Muscat on Sunday, just a week before prelusive round matches of the match commence on October 10.

Some aficionados would be accommodated at Al Amerat circus in Muscat, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Sunday, though the cyclone left highways in the Omani capital under water, goaded evacuations from littoral areas and delayed escapes in and out of the country.

The 16- crew game was shifted to the Gulf lands as a result of a swell of COVID-19 infections in India, but the Indian equity board (BCCI) remains the event host.

The ICC said the BCCI and itself had worked closely with host authorities to guaranty aficionados are ate in a safe environs and COVID-19 protocols are applied at all venues.

“The T20 World Cup is the largest sporting event to be held in the region and it’ll be the biggest global justice event since the sickness with suckers in colosseums,”the ICC said.

“In the UAE all venues will be operating at much 70 of maximum seated capacity, whilst Abu Dhabi has also introduced new socially joined‘ jackets‘of a outside of 4 viewers on their east and west meadow mounds,”it said.

Dubai, which hosts matches including theNov. 14 final, and Sharjah are the two other venues in the UAE.

The UAE is presently hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) with suckers at a reduced capacity.