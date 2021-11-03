T20 World Cup: Pakistan first team to seal semi-final berth after Namibia out

Pakistan crushed Namibia by 45 sudden spikes in demand for Tuesday night in Abu Dhabi to turn into the primary side to fit the bill for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pursuing a considerable objective of 190, the African beginners gave a decent record of their capacity and guarantee, and were 83-2 at one point in the run pursue. They in the end wrapped up with 144-5 as Pakistan gathered the two focuses they expected to go through the following round.

Prior, captain Babar Azam and individual opener Mohammad Rizwan hit half hundreds of years to direct Pakistan to 189-2.

Babar scored his 23rd Twenty20 worldwide fifty with a 49-ball 70 while Rizwan got done with a 50-ball 79 not out after Pakistan won the throw and batted on a greenish Sheik Zayed arena pitch.

The pair added 113 for the primary wicket after Pakistan were delayed out of the squares, scoring only 59 in the initial ten overs yet finished with a whirlwind in the following ten, taking 130 runs.

Veteran Mohammad Hafeez scored an energetic 16-ball 32 not out with five limits.

Pakistan’s complete is the second most elevated in this competition, behind Afghanistan’s 190-4 against Scotland in Sharjah.

Pakistan top Group 1 with three successes in as many games and a triumph here will see them become the primary group to fit the bill for the semi-finals.

Babar hit seven limits before he holed out to David Wiese in the fifteenth over while Fakhar Zaman was cleverly gotten by guardian Zane Green for five.

Rizwan arrived at his 10th 50 years with a pulled six off Wiese in the nineteenth over prior to hitting four limits and a six to take 22 off JJ Smit’s last finished.

Rizwan’s thump included eight fours and four sixes.