Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that economical harmony in the district is preposterous without settling the Kashmir question.

Instructions Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir in Islamabad on Monday, he said the question of common liberties infringement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was raised at Human Rights Council, OIC and other global gatherings.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the UN Security Council goals discredit the India s guarantee that Kashmir is its inner issue.

The Minister said Pakistan has clear position that Kashmir issue ought to be settled in the light of UNSC goals and according to wishes of Kashmiris.

He said India is acquiring segment changes the involved domain.