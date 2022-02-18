Sultans bounce back, leave Kings searching for consolation win

LAHORE: Multan Sultans bounced back quickly from the main loss of their mission. Karachi Kings can’t get a relief win.

Rulers’ seven-wicket triumph over the Kings on Wednesday night was an anticipated result in the HBL Pakistan Super League conflict between the sides who sit top and lower part of the standings.

Be that as it may, the Kings had their minutes at the Gaddafi Stadium and keeping in mind that this conflict didn’t go last second, similar to their past one against United which was settled on the last ball, this one went to the last finished.

Umaid Asif had nine rushes to protect however Rilee Roussow secured Sultans’ seventh win this season with three balls to save when he lifted the Kings pacer over midwicket for six.

It was a game that could’ve gone regardless when Sultans, currently through to the end of the season games, required 34 to win off the last 14 conveyances in their pursuit of 175 having quite recently lost the unstable Tim David.

Yet, Rossouw (14 not out) completed the eighteenth over with a limit before Khushdil Shah (21 not out) took centrestage.

He originally pulled Chris Jordan for a six preceding helping a pounding limit through lengthy on. One more six over additional cover followed as 20 runs fell off the penultimate over with Khushdil setting up the stage for Rossouw to polish things off.

The Sultans had made a steady beginning with commanders Mohammad Rizwan (76) and Shan Masood (45) setting up an organization of 100.

They struck just six limits in the powerplay and the Sultans were 71-0 after the initial 10.

Shan, who hit six fours, fell in the fifteenth over when Mohammad Nabi snapped a catch on the limit off Mir Hamza.

Rizwan added one more 23 runs with David before he was excused by Jordan while attempting to get the scoring rate up. He had eight hits to the fence.

Lords had dried out the runs for Sultans and they were compensated when David holed out to Joe Clarke, allowing Hamza his subsequent wicket.

Yet, Rossouw and Khushdil guaranteed there was no sting in the tail for the Sultans who had lost to Lahore Qalandars in their past excursion.

Having selected to bat, Kings lost Babar Azam ahead of schedule after their captain missed the line of Rumman Raees’ conveyance which struck him on the cushion.

Clarke (40) and opener Sharjeel Khan (36) assisted Kings with pulling together with a 72-run stand with the previous utilizing the long handle.

In his 29-ball thump, Clarke dispatched two sixes off Imran Tahir before the South African veteran vindicated that by getting him captured at cover in the eleventh over.

Sharjeel, who had crushed both Rumman and Tahir for a six each, joined Clarke in the burrow in the following over when he found Aamer Azmat at profound midwicket off Khushdil.

Qasim Akram (13), whose 50 years in the past game against Islamabad United nearly took the Kings to triumph, and Rohail Nazir (21) agreed with their position past the 100-run mark before they were excused in successive overs.

Qasim had recently sent off a six off Shahnawaz Dahani yet the Sultans pacer had him gotten by David and Rohail continued in comparative style.

Having broken consecutive limits of Blessing Muzarabani, Rohail’s driving edge arrived to Shan at cover.

For, Imad Wasim, one more of Kings’ almost legends against United with 50 years, and Nabi guaranteed Kings set up a sizeble all out on the board.

Imas crushed Shahnawaz for a six over profound fine leg in the sixteenth over before Rum­man was hit for fours by both Imad and Nabi in the accompanying over.

Rumman got back to blow away the penultimate and was invited by Imad with a four on the principal conveyance to raise 150 for the Kings and included one more limit the last bundle of that over.

Nabi, who was dropped by Shan with the score on 142, hit Shahnawaz for a six on the second chunk of the last finished yet was excused on the following ball before Imad got done with a twist, hitting two limits on the last three conveyances.

That didn’t demonstrate enough for the Sultans and it’s presently eight losses in succession for Kings. They’re using up all available time – and matches – as they hope to try not to turn into the main side to have lost all their matches in a solitary mission.