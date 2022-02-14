Strong Pakistan guarantor of Kashmir’s independence from Indian occupation: President AJK

ISLAMABAD – President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Saturday said that solid Pakistan from each viewpoint was the underwriter of Kashmir’s autonomy from unlawful Indian occupation.

“Pakistan would raise the issue of Kashmir in a full and successful way at the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ gathering to be held here the following month”, he said in an elite meeting with APP.

He said, “Barbarities on unarmed regular folks in Occupied Kashmir is a shame on the essence of India. Because of the Hindutva, India has been uncovered everywhere. They have gone to appalling lengths pointed toward smothering the continuous individuals’ battle for self-assurance in Indian Illegally involved Jammu and Kashmir and changing the extent of the Muslim populace in involved valley.” AJK President communicated that India has detained the whole authority of Hurriyat Conference in the involved regions and tragically incredible heads of Kashmir opportunity crusade including Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai were martyred in guardianship of Indian powers.

Attorney Sultan Mehmood said that the Government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan had firmly responded to the Indian government’s August 5 move. Kashmir issue will be raised at each discussion of the world. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the issue of Kashmir during his location to the UN General Assembly and during his visits to unfamiliar nations. Counselor Mehmood said that India has expanded abuse and brutality in involved Kashmir valley. The President said that after the choice of the All Parties Conference and interview with the Kashmiri chiefs, a major meeting is being coordinated in the government capital Islamabad on February 24 to feature the Kashmir issue at the global level.

He said, the meeting will be taken out from National Press Club to D-Chowk, Islamabad in which countless Kashmiris including heads of strict and ideological groups of Azad Jammu and Kashmir other than heads of Hurriyat Conference will partake. The convention will end at D-Chowk where Kashmiri pioneers will address the members and feature Kashmir issue, uncovering India’s most awful state psychological warfare in involved Kashmir. The meeting will be gone to by individuals from various different backgrounds.” Barrister Sultan said that after India’s unlawful continue on August 5, because of the endeavors of the Foreign Office, the Kashmir issue was examined multiple times in the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General said that the Security Council Resolutions are still active.

On October 26, an instructions on Kashmir was held in the British Parliament in which 45 individuals from Parliament were available who guaranteed that they would ask the British Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to capitalize on their leverage to determine the Kashmir issue. AJK President said that the Indian government has been attempting to change the extent of Muslim populace in Occupied Kashmir and has up until this point gave nearby habitations to a great many Hindus. After the repeal of Kashmir segment status, Modi’s system needed to select a Hindu Chief Minister in the valley. He said that because of Kashmiri transients, the Kashmir issue is being featured at the worldwide level. The All Parties Conference has additionally chosen to hold International Kashmir Conferences in Brussels or London other than Islamabad and Muzaffarabad.

To an inquiry, the president said that minorities including Muslims are undependable in India and presently there is discussion of freedom in various areas, minorities of India are battling for their privileges and Modi is attempting to smother them.

He said that Pakistan had raised the issue of Kashmir in OIC gatherings and other global discussions previously and it would take up the issue of Kashmir in full at the gathering of Foreign Ministers of Islamic nations in Islamabad in March this year. Since the Government of Pakistan plays had its influence at the worldwide level, it was normal that it would keep on assuming its part.

The president additionally liked the advanced missions being sent off across the globe who assumed a critical part in featuring the issue of Kashmir and preparing youth.